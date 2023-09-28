Northland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

