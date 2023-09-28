Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 39,524 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,524 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

