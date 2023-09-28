Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

