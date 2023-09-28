Northwest Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 14,717 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

