Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New $59,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $355.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.71. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

