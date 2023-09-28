Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

