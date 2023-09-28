Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.75

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 152043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $616.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

