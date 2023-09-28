NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.37. NOW shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 106,269 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of NOW

NOW Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of NOW by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.30 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

