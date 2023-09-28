Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.68. 57,719 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $972.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

