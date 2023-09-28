NYM Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NYM has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. NYM has a market cap of $37.89 million and $1.18 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 554,289,870.886699 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.11608697 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,243,549.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

