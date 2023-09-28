Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.40

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 459806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

