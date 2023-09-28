ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 4.9%

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.69 and last traded at $89.82. 3,414,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,420,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,196. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

