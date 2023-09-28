OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Raised to $16.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of OPAL opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 16.7% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

