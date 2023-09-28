Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $286.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.