Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:ORCL opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $286.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
