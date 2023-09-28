Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (MXCHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 16th

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0552 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
