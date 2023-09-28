Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (MXCHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 16th

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0552 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.