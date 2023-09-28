Orchid (OXT) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $60.53 million and $1.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06240929 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $1,706,395.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

