O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $914.17 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $696.72 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $938.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $917.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

