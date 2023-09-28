Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) Plans Dividend of €0.14

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON OGN opened at GBX 3.36 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.59.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.98) price target on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

