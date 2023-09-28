Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 476841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.44.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Osisko Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 15.27 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of C$915.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.24.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.