Oxen Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $4.60 million and $12,769.89 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,751.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00240076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.02 or 0.00878532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00548261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00058760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00119218 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,876,377 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

