Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.65. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

