Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

