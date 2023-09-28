PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,062 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KURA

About Kura Oncology

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.