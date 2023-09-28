PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 388 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 499,024 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 491,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

