PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 702 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $21.54 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.91.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

