PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.