PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $203.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.88. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

