Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.31. 27,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,874. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.