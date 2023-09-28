Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 1,285,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,167,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,768 shares of company stock worth $243,892. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,098 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 23.0% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 37.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

