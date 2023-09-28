Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.75

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 1516632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after buying an additional 2,692,542 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

