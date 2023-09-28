Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

