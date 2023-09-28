PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 218,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 121,861 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.31.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 61,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

