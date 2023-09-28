Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 295,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,103,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after purchasing an additional 344,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

