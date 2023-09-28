Planning Directions Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTV opened at $138.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.45.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
