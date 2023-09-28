Planning Directions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VUG stock opened at $268.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

