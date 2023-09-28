Planning Directions Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $207.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

