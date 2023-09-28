Planning Directions Inc. Has $648,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $250.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average is $244.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.14.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

