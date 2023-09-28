Planning Directions Inc. Has $978,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $6,609,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

