Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 681 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 1.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IYH stock opened at $270.82 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.64 and its 200 day moving average is $277.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

