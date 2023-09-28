Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Planning Directions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 308,532 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,965,000 after acquiring an additional 185,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.