Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises 0.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 106,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 80,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 431.8% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IYJ opened at $100.86 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

