Planning Directions Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $207.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

