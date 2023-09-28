Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.59

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 3300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.13 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

