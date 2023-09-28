Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.