Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Matt Ehrlichman Buys 47,958 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 47,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $36,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,596,483.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 113,621 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $86,351.96.

On Friday, September 22nd, Matt Ehrlichman bought 114,159 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $87,902.43.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 40,704 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $32,970.24.

On Monday, September 18th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 21,743 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $18,046.69.

On Friday, September 15th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 37,414 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $32,176.04.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 70,779 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $61,577.73.

On Monday, September 11th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 163,158 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $140,315.88.

On Thursday, September 7th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 425,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $327,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 138,696 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $112,343.76.

On Friday, September 1st, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 121,622 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $99,730.04.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of PRCH opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 76.03% and a negative return on equity of 329.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRCH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Porch Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

