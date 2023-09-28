PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $21.74 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00240765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

