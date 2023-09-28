Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 61,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 169,834 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $17.05.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $604.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Premier Financial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $31,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,190.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

