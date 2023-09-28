Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

