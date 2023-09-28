Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Down 4.5%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.54 and last traded at $61.54. 233,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,035,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $330,345.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,484,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,603,016.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,352 shares of company stock worth $21,006,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after acquiring an additional 734,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,630,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,279,000 after purchasing an additional 605,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,719,000 after buying an additional 527,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.