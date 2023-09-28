Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

